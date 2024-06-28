NEXT PLC stock information

NEXT PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under NXT.LON.

What is the current performance of NXT.LON stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 90.36 GBP. The market has seen -0.96 GBP change in the price of a NXT.LON share, representing -1.0512% change from the previous close of 91.32 GBP.



On 28-06-2024 NXT.LON stock opened at 91.80 GBP, reached a high of 91.82 GBP, and a low of 90.16 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 90.36 GBP, while the closing price is 90.36 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 238221, indicating the level of market activity.



NEXT PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 91.82 GBP and a low of 90.16 GBP.

What is the live share price of NEXT PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of NEXT PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of NEXT PLC is currently worth 90.36 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

