New Work SE stock information

New Work SE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under NWO.DEX.

What is the current performance of NWO.DEX stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 65.70 EUR. The market has seen 0 EUR change in the price of a NWO.DEX share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 65.70 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 NWO.DEX stock opened at 65.70 EUR, reached a high of 65.90 EUR, and a low of 65.20 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 65.70 EUR, while the closing price is 65.70 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 4902, indicating the level of market activity.



New Work SE during the last trading day has seen a high of 65.90 EUR and a low of 65.20 EUR.

What is the dividend amount of New Work SE? The dividend amount for New Work SE is 1.0000. A dividend is a portion of company earnings distributed to some or all of its investors. When owning the right type of shares you might end up receiving payments on a regular basis.

Owning a piece of New Work SE is currently worth 65.70 EUR.



