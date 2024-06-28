NR21 stock information

NR21 is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under NR21.PAR.

What is the current performance of NR21.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 39 EUR. The market has seen 0 EUR change in the price of a NR21.PAR share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 39 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 NR21.PAR stock opened at 39 EUR, reached a high of 39 EUR, and a low of 39 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 39 EUR, while the closing price is 39 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 1, indicating the level of market activity.



NR21 during the last trading day has seen a high of 39 EUR and a low of 39 EUR.

What is the live share price of NR21? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of NR21, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of NR21 is currently worth 39 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.