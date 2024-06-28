NEXANS stock information

NEXANS is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under NEX.PAR.

What is the current performance of NEX.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 102.90 EUR. The market has seen -5.60 EUR change in the price of a NEX.PAR share, representing -5.1613% change from the previous close of 108.50 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 NEX.PAR stock opened at 108.20 EUR, reached a high of 108.20 EUR, and a low of 102.60 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 102.90 EUR, while the closing price is 102.90 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 167262, indicating the level of market activity.



NEXANS during the last trading day has seen a high of 108.20 EUR and a low of 102.60 EUR.

What is the live share price of NEXANS? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of NEXANS, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of NEXANS is currently worth 102.90 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

