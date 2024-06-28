Nemetschek AG O.N. stock information

Nemetschek AG O.N. is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under NEM.DEX.

What is the current performance of NEM.DEX stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 91.85 EUR. The market has seen -1.25 EUR change in the price of a NEM.DEX share, representing -1.3426% change from the previous close of 93.10 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 NEM.DEX stock opened at 93.35 EUR, reached a high of 93.35 EUR, and a low of 91.85 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 91.85 EUR, while the closing price is 91.85 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 85559, indicating the level of market activity.



Nemetschek AG O.N. during the last trading day has seen a high of 93.35 EUR and a low of 91.85 EUR.

What is the live share price of Nemetschek AG O.N.? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Nemetschek AG O.N., you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Nemetschek AG O.N. is currently worth 91.85 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

