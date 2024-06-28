Nagarro SE stock information

Nagarro SE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under NA9.DEX.

What is the current performance of NA9.DEX stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 75.90 EUR. The market has seen 0.45 EUR change in the price of a NA9.DEX share, representing 0.5964% change from the previous close of 75.45 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 NA9.DEX stock opened at 76.30 EUR, reached a high of 76.75 EUR, and a low of 75.30 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 75.90 EUR, while the closing price is 75.90 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 9115, indicating the level of market activity.



Nagarro SE during the last trading day has seen a high of 76.75 EUR and a low of 75.30 EUR.

What is the dividend amount of Nagarro SE? The dividend amount for Nagarro SE is 1.9200. A dividend is a portion of company earnings distributed to some or all of its investors. When owning the right type of shares you might end up receiving payments on a regular basis.

What is the live share price of Nagarro SE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Nagarro SE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Nagarro SE is currently worth 75.90 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

