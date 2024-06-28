Münchener Rück AG stock information

Münchener Rück AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under MUV2.DEX.

What is the current performance of MUV2.DEX stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 467 EUR. The market has seen -1.30 EUR change in the price of a MUV2.DEX share, representing -0.2776% change from the previous close of 468.30 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 MUV2.DEX stock opened at 470.60 EUR, reached a high of 472.30 EUR, and a low of 465.90 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 467 EUR, while the closing price is 467 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 226824, indicating the level of market activity.



Münchener Rück AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 472.30 EUR and a low of 465.90 EUR.

What is the live share price of Münchener Rück AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Münchener Rück AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Münchener Rück AG is currently worth 467 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.