MTU Aero Engines AG stock information

MTU Aero Engines AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under MTX.FRK.

What is the current performance of MTX.FRK stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 232.90 EUR. The market has seen 12.50 EUR change in the price of a MTX.FRK share, representing 5.6715% change from the previous close of 220.40 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 MTX.FRK stock opened at 220.50 EUR, reached a high of 233 EUR, and a low of 220.50 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 232.90 EUR, while the closing price is 232.90 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 365, indicating the level of market activity.



MTU Aero Engines AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 233 EUR and a low of 220.50 EUR.

What is the live share price of MTU Aero Engines AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of MTU Aero Engines AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of MTU Aero Engines AG is currently worth 232.90 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.