MTU Aero Engines AG stock information

MTU Aero Engines AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under MTX.DEX.

What is the current performance of MTX.DEX stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 238.80 EUR. The market has seen 5.60 EUR change in the price of a MTX.DEX share, representing 2.4014% change from the previous close of 233.20 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 MTX.DEX stock opened at 234.30 EUR, reached a high of 242.80 EUR, and a low of 232.70 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 238.80 EUR, while the closing price is 238.80 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 265967, indicating the level of market activity.



MTU Aero Engines AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 242.80 EUR and a low of 232.70 EUR.

What is the live share price of MTU Aero Engines AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of MTU Aero Engines AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of MTU Aero Engines AG is currently worth 238.80 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.