Merck & Company Inc stock information

Merck & Company Inc is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under MRK.FRK.

What is the current performance of MRK.FRK stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 156.15 EUR. The market has seen 1 EUR change in the price of a MRK.FRK share, representing 0.6445% change from the previous close of 155.15 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 MRK.FRK stock opened at 154.90 EUR, reached a high of 157.10 EUR, and a low of 154.90 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 156.15 EUR, while the closing price is 156.15 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 85, indicating the level of market activity.



Merck & Company Inc during the last trading day has seen a high of 157.10 EUR and a low of 154.90 EUR.

What is the live share price of Merck & Company Inc? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Merck & Company Inc, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Merck & Company Inc is currently worth 156.15 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

