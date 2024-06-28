MOURY CONSTRUCT stock information

MOURY CONSTRUCT is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under MOUR.BRU.

What is the current performance of MOUR.BRU stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 525 EUR. The market has seen 0 EUR change in the price of a MOUR.BRU share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 525 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 MOUR.BRU stock opened at 530 EUR, reached a high of 530 EUR, and a low of 525 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 525 EUR, while the closing price is 525 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 15, indicating the level of market activity.



MOURY CONSTRUCT during the last trading day has seen a high of 530 EUR and a low of 525 EUR.

What is the dividend amount of MOURY CONSTRUCT? The dividend amount for MOURY CONSTRUCT is 7.7000.

What is the live share price of MOURY CONSTRUCT?



That means if you own one share of MOURY CONSTRUCT, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of MOURY CONSTRUCT is currently worth 525 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

