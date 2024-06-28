OK BUSINESS PROP. stock information

OK BUSINESS PROP. is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under MLOKP.PAR.

What is the current performance of MLOKP.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 12 EUR. The market has seen 0 EUR change in the price of a MLOKP.PAR share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 12 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 MLOKP.PAR stock opened at 12 EUR, reached a high of 12 EUR, and a low of 12 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 12 EUR, while the closing price is 12 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 0, indicating the level of market activity.



OK BUSINESS PROP. during the last trading day has seen a high of 12 EUR and a low of 12 EUR.

What is the live share price of OK BUSINESS PROP.? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of OK BUSINESS PROP., you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of OK BUSINESS PROP. is currently worth 12 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

