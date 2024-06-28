EAUX DE ROYAN stock information

EAUX DE ROYAN is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under MLEDR.PAR.

What is the current performance of MLEDR.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 57.50 EUR. The market has seen -1.50 EUR change in the price of a MLEDR.PAR share, representing -2.5424% change from the previous close of 59 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 MLEDR.PAR stock opened at 59 EUR, reached a high of 59 EUR, and a low of 57.50 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 57.50 EUR, while the closing price is 57.50 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 0, indicating the level of market activity.



EAUX DE ROYAN during the last trading day has seen a high of 59 EUR and a low of 57.50 EUR.

What is the dividend amount of EAUX DE ROYAN? The dividend amount for EAUX DE ROYAN is 1.5100. A dividend is a portion of company earnings distributed to some or all of its investors. When owning the right type of shares you might end up receiving payments on a regular basis.

What is the live share price of EAUX DE ROYAN? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of EAUX DE ROYAN, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of EAUX DE ROYAN is currently worth 57.50 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

