MELEXIS stock information

MELEXIS is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under MELE.BRU.

What is the current performance of MELE.BRU stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 80.40 EUR. The market has seen 0.80 EUR change in the price of a MELE.BRU share, representing 1.0050% change from the previous close of 79.60 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 MELE.BRU stock opened at 80.10 EUR, reached a high of 81.35 EUR, and a low of 79.85 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 80.40 EUR, while the closing price is 80.40 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 31006, indicating the level of market activity.



MELEXIS during the last trading day has seen a high of 81.35 EUR and a low of 79.85 EUR.

Owning a piece of MELEXIS is currently worth 80.40 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

