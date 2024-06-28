IMMO MCC stock information

IMMO MCC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under MCC.BRU.

What is the current performance of MCC.BRU stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 434 EUR. The market has seen 2 EUR change in the price of a MCC.BRU share, representing 0.4630% change from the previous close of 432 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 MCC.BRU stock opened at 434 EUR, reached a high of 434 EUR, and a low of 434 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 434 EUR, while the closing price is 434 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 5, indicating the level of market activity.



IMMO MCC during the last trading day has seen a high of 434 EUR and a low of 434 EUR.

What is the dividend amount of IMMO MCC? The dividend amount for IMMO MCC is 42.3082. A dividend is a portion of company earnings distributed to some or all of its investors. When owning the right type of shares you might end up receiving payments on a regular basis.

What is the live share price of IMMO MCC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of IMMO MCC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of IMMO MCC is currently worth 434 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.