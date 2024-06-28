LVMH stock information

LVMH is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under MC.PAR.

What is the current performance of MC.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 713.60 EUR. The market has seen -1.90 EUR change in the price of a MC.PAR share, representing -0.2655% change from the previous close of 715.50 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 MC.PAR stock opened at 714.40 EUR, reached a high of 717.80 EUR, and a low of 709.40 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 713.60 EUR, while the closing price is 713.60 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 397918, indicating the level of market activity.



LVMH during the last trading day has seen a high of 717.80 EUR and a low of 709.40 EUR.

What is the live share price of LVMH? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of LVMH, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of LVMH is currently worth 713.60 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

