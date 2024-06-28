Mercedes Benz Group AG stock information

Mercedes Benz Group AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under MBG.DEX.

What is the current performance of MBG.DEX stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 64.57 EUR. The market has seen 1.14 EUR change in the price of a MBG.DEX share, representing 1.7973% change from the previous close of 63.43 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 MBG.DEX stock opened at 64.69 EUR, reached a high of 65.21 EUR, and a low of 64.10 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 64.57 EUR, while the closing price is 64.57 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 4116238, indicating the level of market activity.



Mercedes Benz Group AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 65.21 EUR and a low of 64.10 EUR.

What is the live share price of Mercedes Benz Group AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Mercedes Benz Group AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Mercedes Benz Group AG is currently worth 64.57 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.