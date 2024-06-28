LDC stock information

LDC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under LOUP.PAR.

What is the current performance of LOUP.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 137.50 EUR. The market has seen 0.50 EUR change in the price of a LOUP.PAR share, representing 0.3650% change from the previous close of 137 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 LOUP.PAR stock opened at 138 EUR, reached a high of 139.50 EUR, and a low of 137 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 137.50 EUR, while the closing price is 137.50 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 1238, indicating the level of market activity.



LDC during the last trading day has seen a high of 139.50 EUR and a low of 137 EUR.

What is the live share price of LDC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of LDC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of LDC is currently worth 137.50 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.