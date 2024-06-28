LINEDATA SERVICES stock information

LINEDATA SERVICES is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under LIN.PAR.

What is the current performance of LIN.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 67.40 EUR. The market has seen -2.40 EUR change in the price of a LIN.PAR share, representing -3.4384% change from the previous close of 69.80 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 LIN.PAR stock opened at 69.60 EUR, reached a high of 69.60 EUR, and a low of 67.40 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 67.40 EUR, while the closing price is 67.40 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 697, indicating the level of market activity.



LINEDATA SERVICES during the last trading day has seen a high of 69.60 EUR and a low of 67.40 EUR.

What is the live share price of LINEDATA SERVICES? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of LINEDATA SERVICES, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of LINEDATA SERVICES is currently worth 67.40 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

