LACROIX GROUP stock information

LACROIX GROUP is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under LACR.PAR.

What is the current performance of LACR.PAR stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 20.80 EUR. The market has seen 0.30 EUR change in the price of a LACR.PAR share, representing 1.4634% change from the previous close of 20.50 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 LACR.PAR stock opened at 20.60 EUR, reached a high of 20.80 EUR, and a low of 20.40 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 20.80 EUR, while the closing price is 20.80 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 898, indicating the level of market activity.



LACROIX GROUP during the last trading day has seen a high of 20.80 EUR and a low of 20.40 EUR.

What is the live share price of LACROIX GROUP? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of LACROIX GROUP, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of LACROIX GROUP is currently worth 20.80 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.