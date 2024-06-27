KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC stock information

KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under KWS.LON.

What is the current performance of KWS.LON stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 21.78 GBP. The market has seen 0.04 GBP change in the price of a KWS.LON share, representing 0.1840% change from the previous close of 21.74 GBP.



On 27-06-2024 KWS.LON stock opened at 21.86 GBP, reached a high of 21.92 GBP, and a low of 21.60 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 21.78 GBP, while the closing price is 21.78 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 1192605, indicating the level of market activity.



KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 21.92 GBP and a low of 21.60 GBP.

What is the live share price of KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC is currently worth 21.78 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.