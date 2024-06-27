Knaus Tabbert AG stock information

Knaus Tabbert AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under KTA.DEX.

What is the current performance of KTA.DEX stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 40.10 EUR. The market has seen 0.75 EUR change in the price of a KTA.DEX share, representing 1.9060% change from the previous close of 39.35 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 KTA.DEX stock opened at 39.40 EUR, reached a high of 40.30 EUR, and a low of 39.25 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 40.10 EUR, while the closing price is 40.10 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 11734, indicating the level of market activity.



Knaus Tabbert AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 40.30 EUR and a low of 39.25 EUR.

What is the dividend amount of Knaus Tabbert AG? The dividend amount for Knaus Tabbert AG is 2.9000. A dividend is a portion of company earnings distributed to some or all of its investors. When owning the right type of shares you might end up receiving payments on a regular basis.

What is the live share price of Knaus Tabbert AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Knaus Tabbert AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Knaus Tabbert AG is currently worth 40.10 EUR.



