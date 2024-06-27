KERING stock information

KERING is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under KER.PAR.

What is the current performance of KER.PAR stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 341.75 EUR. The market has seen 15.25 EUR change in the price of a KER.PAR share, representing 4.6708% change from the previous close of 326.50 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 KER.PAR stock opened at 339.45 EUR, reached a high of 346.35 EUR, and a low of 337.65 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 341.75 EUR, while the closing price is 341.75 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 383980, indicating the level of market activity.



KERING during the last trading day has seen a high of 346.35 EUR and a low of 337.65 EUR.

What is the live share price of KERING? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of KERING, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of KERING is currently worth 341.75 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

