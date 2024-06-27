Knorr-Bremse AG stock information

Knorr-Bremse AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under KBX.DEX.

What is the current performance of KBX.DEX stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 71.90 EUR. The market has seen 0.85 EUR change in the price of a KBX.DEX share, representing 1.1963% change from the previous close of 71.05 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 KBX.DEX stock opened at 71 EUR, reached a high of 71.90 EUR, and a low of 70.60 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 71.90 EUR, while the closing price is 71.90 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 156534, indicating the level of market activity.



Knorr-Bremse AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 71.90 EUR and a low of 70.60 EUR.

What is the live share price of Knorr-Bremse AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Knorr-Bremse AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Knorr-Bremse AG is currently worth 71.90 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

