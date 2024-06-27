KBC stock information

KBC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under KBC.BRU.

What is the current performance of KBC.BRU stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 65.94 EUR. The market has seen 0 EUR change in the price of a KBC.BRU share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 65.94 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 KBC.BRU stock opened at 65.96 EUR, reached a high of 66.26 EUR, and a low of 65.78 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 65.94 EUR, while the closing price is 65.94 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 433254, indicating the level of market activity.



KBC during the last trading day has seen a high of 66.26 EUR and a low of 65.78 EUR.

What is the live share price of KBC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of KBC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of KBC is currently worth 65.94 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.