JUDGES SCIENTIFIC PLC stock information

JUDGES SCIENTIFIC PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under JDG.LON.

What is the current performance of JDG.LON stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 101 GBP. The market has seen 4.40 GBP change in the price of a JDG.LON share, representing 4.5549% change from the previous close of 96.60 GBP.



On 27-06-2024 JDG.LON stock opened at 96.25 GBP, reached a high of 101.50 GBP, and a low of 96.25 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 101 GBP, while the closing price is 101 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 15281, indicating the level of market activity.



JUDGES SCIENTIFIC PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 101.50 GBP and a low of 96.25 GBP.

What is the dividend amount of JUDGES SCIENTIFIC PLC? The dividend amount for JUDGES SCIENTIFIC PLC is 68.0000. A dividend is a portion of company earnings distributed to some or all of its investors. When owning the right type of shares you might end up receiving payments on a regular basis.

What is the live share price of JUDGES SCIENTIFIC PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of JUDGES SCIENTIFIC PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of JUDGES SCIENTIFIC PLC is currently worth 101 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.