IPSEN is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under IPN.PAR.

What is the current performance of IPN.PAR stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 114.10 EUR. The market has seen -0.70 EUR change in the price of a IPN.PAR share, representing -0.6098% change from the previous close of 114.80 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 IPN.PAR stock opened at 115 EUR, reached a high of 115.20 EUR, and a low of 114.10 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 114.10 EUR, while the closing price is 114.10 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 114571, indicating the level of market activity.



IPSEN during the last trading day has seen a high of 115.20 EUR and a low of 114.10 EUR.

What is the live share price of IPSEN? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of IPSEN, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of IPSEN is currently worth 114.10 EUR.



