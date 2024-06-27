ID LOGISTICS GROUP stock information

ID LOGISTICS GROUP is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under IDL.PAR.

What is the current performance of IDL.PAR stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 362 EUR. The market has seen -2.50 EUR change in the price of a IDL.PAR share, representing -0.6859% change from the previous close of 364.50 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 IDL.PAR stock opened at 364 EUR, reached a high of 365.50 EUR, and a low of 353 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 362 EUR, while the closing price is 362 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 6509, indicating the level of market activity.



ID LOGISTICS GROUP during the last trading day has seen a high of 365.50 EUR and a low of 353 EUR.

What is the live share price of ID LOGISTICS GROUP? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of ID LOGISTICS GROUP, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of ID LOGISTICS GROUP is currently worth 362 EUR.



