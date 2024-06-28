IDI stock information

IDI is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under IDIP.PAR.

What is the current performance of IDIP.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 66.20 EUR. The market has seen -2 EUR change in the price of a IDIP.PAR share, representing -2.9326% change from the previous close of 68.20 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 IDIP.PAR stock opened at 68 EUR, reached a high of 68 EUR, and a low of 64.60 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 66.20 EUR, while the closing price is 66.20 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 2524, indicating the level of market activity.



IDI during the last trading day has seen a high of 68 EUR and a low of 64.60 EUR.

What is the live share price of IDI? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of IDI, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of IDI is currently worth 66.20 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

