Hypoport SE stock information

Hypoport SE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under HYQ.DEX.

What is the current performance of HYQ.DEX stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 304.40 EUR. The market has seen 3.20 EUR change in the price of a HYQ.DEX share, representing 1.0624% change from the previous close of 301.20 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 HYQ.DEX stock opened at 303.20 EUR, reached a high of 309.60 EUR, and a low of 300.80 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 304.40 EUR, while the closing price is 304.40 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 3726, indicating the level of market activity.



Hypoport SE during the last trading day has seen a high of 309.60 EUR and a low of 300.80 EUR.

What is the live share price of Hypoport SE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Hypoport SE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Hypoport SE is currently worth 304.40 EUR.



