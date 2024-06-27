HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft stock information

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under HOT.FRK.

What is the current performance of HOT.FRK stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 105.40 EUR. The market has seen -1.70 EUR change in the price of a HOT.FRK share, representing -1.5873% change from the previous close of 107.10 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 HOT.FRK stock opened at 107.40 EUR, reached a high of 107.40 EUR, and a low of 105.40 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 105.40 EUR, while the closing price is 105.40 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 240, indicating the level of market activity.



HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft during the last trading day has seen a high of 107.40 EUR and a low of 105.40 EUR.

What is the live share price of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft is currently worth 105.40 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.