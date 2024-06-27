HOLLAND COLOURS stock information

HOLLAND COLOURS is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under HOLCO.AMS.

What is the current performance of HOLCO.AMS stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 97 EUR. The market has seen -2.50 EUR change in the price of a HOLCO.AMS share, representing -2.5126% change from the previous close of 99.50 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 HOLCO.AMS stock opened at 97 EUR, reached a high of 97 EUR, and a low of 97 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 97 EUR, while the closing price is 97 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 15, indicating the level of market activity.



HOLLAND COLOURS during the last trading day has seen a high of 97 EUR and a low of 97 EUR.

What is the live share price of HOLLAND COLOURS? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of HOLLAND COLOURS, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of HOLLAND COLOURS is currently worth 97 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

