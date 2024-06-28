THALES stock information

THALES is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under HO.PAR.

What is the current performance of HO.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 149.50 EUR. The market has seen -1 EUR change in the price of a HO.PAR share, representing -0.6645% change from the previous close of 150.50 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 HO.PAR stock opened at 150.50 EUR, reached a high of 151.55 EUR, and a low of 148.65 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 149.50 EUR, while the closing price is 149.50 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 421361, indicating the level of market activity.



THALES during the last trading day has seen a high of 151.55 EUR and a low of 148.65 EUR.

What is the live share price of THALES? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of THALES, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of THALES is currently worth 149.50 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.