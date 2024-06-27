Hannover Rück SE stock information

Hannover Rück SE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under HNR1.DEX.

What is the current performance of HNR1.DEX stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 235.30 EUR. The market has seen 0.50 EUR change in the price of a HNR1.DEX share, representing 0.2129% change from the previous close of 234.80 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 HNR1.DEX stock opened at 235.60 EUR, reached a high of 236.20 EUR, and a low of 234.80 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 235.30 EUR, while the closing price is 235.30 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 47387, indicating the level of market activity.



Hannover Rück SE during the last trading day has seen a high of 236.20 EUR and a low of 234.80 EUR.

What is the live share price of Hannover Rück SE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Hannover Rück SE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Hannover Rück SE is currently worth 235.30 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.