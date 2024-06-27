Hella KGaA Hueck & Co stock information

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under HLE.FRK.

What is the current performance of HLE.FRK stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 84.50 EUR. The market has seen -1.20 EUR change in the price of a HLE.FRK share, representing -1.4002% change from the previous close of 85.70 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 HLE.FRK stock opened at 84.50 EUR, reached a high of 84.50 EUR, and a low of 84.50 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 84.50 EUR, while the closing price is 84.50 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 4, indicating the level of market activity.



Hella KGaA Hueck & Co during the last trading day has seen a high of 84.50 EUR and a low of 84.50 EUR.

What is the live share price of Hella KGaA Hueck & Co? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Hella KGaA Hueck & Co, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Hella KGaA Hueck & Co is currently worth 84.50 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

