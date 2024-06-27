Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft stock information

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under HHFA.FRK.

What is the current performance of HHFA.FRK stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 16.84 EUR. The market has seen 0.14 EUR change in the price of a HHFA.FRK share, representing 0.8383% change from the previous close of 16.70 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 HHFA.FRK stock opened at 16.66 EUR, reached a high of 16.84 EUR, and a low of 16.66 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 16.84 EUR, while the closing price is 16.84 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 300, indicating the level of market activity.



Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft during the last trading day has seen a high of 16.84 EUR and a low of 16.66 EUR.

What is the live share price of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft is currently worth 16.84 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

