HeidelbergCement AG stock information

HeidelbergCement AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under HEI.FRK.

What is the current performance of HEI.FRK stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 95.24 EUR. The market has seen 1 EUR change in the price of a HEI.FRK share, representing 1.0611% change from the previous close of 94.24 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 HEI.FRK stock opened at 94.58 EUR, reached a high of 95.50 EUR, and a low of 94.58 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 95.24 EUR, while the closing price is 95.24 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 45, indicating the level of market activity.



HeidelbergCement AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 95.50 EUR and a low of 94.58 EUR.

What is the live share price of HeidelbergCement AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of HeidelbergCement AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of HeidelbergCement AG is currently worth 95.24 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.