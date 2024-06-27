HAL TRUST stock information

HAL TRUST is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under HAL.AMS.

What is the current performance of HAL.AMS stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 113 EUR. The market has seen 0 EUR change in the price of a HAL.AMS share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 113 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 HAL.AMS stock opened at 113 EUR, reached a high of 113.20 EUR, and a low of 112.40 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 113 EUR, while the closing price is 113 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 9400, indicating the level of market activity.



HAL TRUST during the last trading day has seen a high of 113.20 EUR and a low of 112.40 EUR.

What is the live share price of HAL TRUST? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of HAL TRUST, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of HAL TRUST is currently worth 113 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

