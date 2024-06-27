Gerresheimer AG stock information

Gerresheimer AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under GXI.FRK.

What is the current performance of GXI.FRK stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 101.20 EUR. The market has seen 4.35 EUR change in the price of a GXI.FRK share, representing 4.4915% change from the previous close of 96.85 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 GXI.FRK stock opened at 97.80 EUR, reached a high of 101.20 EUR, and a low of 97.80 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 101.20 EUR, while the closing price is 101.20 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 50, indicating the level of market activity.



Gerresheimer AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 101.20 EUR and a low of 97.80 EUR.

What is the dividend amount of Gerresheimer AG? The dividend amount for Gerresheimer AG is 1.2500. A dividend is a portion of company earnings distributed to some or all of its investors. When owning the right type of shares you might end up receiving payments on a regular basis.

Owning a piece of Gerresheimer AG is currently worth 101.20 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

