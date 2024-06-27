GRAINES VOLTZ stock information

GRAINES VOLTZ is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under GRVO.PAR.

What is the current performance of GRVO.PAR stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 22.20 EUR. The market has seen -0.70 EUR change in the price of a GRVO.PAR share, representing -3.0568% change from the previous close of 22.90 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 GRVO.PAR stock opened at 23 EUR, reached a high of 23.10 EUR, and a low of 22.20 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 22.20 EUR, while the closing price is 22.20 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 651, indicating the level of market activity.



GRAINES VOLTZ during the last trading day has seen a high of 23.10 EUR and a low of 22.20 EUR.

What is the live share price of GRAINES VOLTZ? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of GRAINES VOLTZ, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of GRAINES VOLTZ is currently worth 22.20 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

