GL EVENTS stock information

GL EVENTS is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under GLO.PAR.

What is the current performance of GLO.PAR stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 17.02 EUR. The market has seen 0.04 EUR change in the price of a GLO.PAR share, representing 0.2356% change from the previous close of 16.98 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 GLO.PAR stock opened at 17.24 EUR, reached a high of 17.24 EUR, and a low of 16.84 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 17.02 EUR, while the closing price is 17.02 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 17733, indicating the level of market activity.



GL EVENTS during the last trading day has seen a high of 17.24 EUR and a low of 16.84 EUR.

What is the live share price of GL EVENTS? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of GL EVENTS, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of GL EVENTS is currently worth 17.02 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.