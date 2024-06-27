GECINA stock information

GECINA is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under GFC.PAR.

What is the current performance of GFC.PAR stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 89.50 EUR. The market has seen -1.20 EUR change in the price of a GFC.PAR share, representing -1.3230% change from the previous close of 90.70 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 GFC.PAR stock opened at 89 EUR, reached a high of 89.85 EUR, and a low of 88.70 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 89.50 EUR, while the closing price is 89.50 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 129646, indicating the level of market activity.



GECINA during the last trading day has seen a high of 89.85 EUR and a low of 88.70 EUR.

What is the live share price of GECINA? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of GECINA, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of GECINA is currently worth 89.50 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.