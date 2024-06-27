GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC stock information

GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under GAW.LON.

What is the current performance of GAW.LON stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 108 GBP. The market has seen 0.60 GBP change in the price of a GAW.LON share, representing 0.5587% change from the previous close of 107.40 GBP.



On 27-06-2024 GAW.LON stock opened at 107.30 GBP, reached a high of 108.60 GBP, and a low of 107.24 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 108 GBP, while the closing price is 108 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 25136, indicating the level of market activity.



GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 108.60 GBP and a low of 107.24 GBP.

What is the live share price of GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC is currently worth 108 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

