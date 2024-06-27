Fuchs Petrolub SE stock information

Fuchs Petrolub SE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under FPE.FRK.

What is the current performance of FPE.FRK stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 33.20 EUR. The market has seen -0.15 EUR change in the price of a FPE.FRK share, representing -0.4498% change from the previous close of 33.35 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 FPE.FRK stock opened at 33.35 EUR, reached a high of 33.50 EUR, and a low of 33.20 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 33.20 EUR, while the closing price is 33.20 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 82, indicating the level of market activity.



Fuchs Petrolub SE during the last trading day has seen a high of 33.50 EUR and a low of 33.20 EUR.

What is the live share price of Fuchs Petrolub SE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Fuchs Petrolub SE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Fuchs Petrolub SE is currently worth 33.20 EUR.



