MONCEY (FIN.) NOM. stock information

MONCEY (FIN.) NOM. is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under FMONC.PAR.

What is the current performance of FMONC.PAR stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 6,650 EUR. The market has seen -100 EUR change in the price of a FMONC.PAR share, representing -1.4815% change from the previous close of 6,750 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 FMONC.PAR stock opened at 6,750 EUR, reached a high of 6,750 EUR, and a low of 6,550 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 6,650 EUR, while the closing price is 6,650 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 8, indicating the level of market activity.



MONCEY (FIN.) NOM. during the last trading day has seen a high of 6,750 EUR and a low of 6,550 EUR.

What is the dividend amount of MONCEY (FIN.) NOM.? The dividend amount for MONCEY (FIN.) NOM. is 28.0000. A dividend is a portion of company earnings distributed to some or all of its investors. When owning the right type of shares you might end up receiving payments on a regular basis.

What is the live share price of MONCEY (FIN.) NOM.? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of MONCEY (FIN.) NOM., you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of MONCEY (FIN.) NOM. is currently worth 6,650 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.