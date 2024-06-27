Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock information

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under FME.DEX.

What is the current performance of FME.DEX stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 35.72 EUR. The market has seen 0.04 EUR change in the price of a FME.DEX share, representing 0.1121% change from the previous close of 35.68 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 FME.DEX stock opened at 35.81 EUR, reached a high of 36.30 EUR, and a low of 35.21 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 35.72 EUR, while the closing price is 35.72 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 402678, indicating the level of market activity.



Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the last trading day has seen a high of 36.30 EUR and a low of 35.21 EUR.

What is the live share price of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is currently worth 35.72 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

