FONCIERE LYONNAISE stock information

FONCIERE LYONNAISE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under FLY.PAR.

What is the current performance of FLY.PAR stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 64.20 EUR. The market has seen -1.40 EUR change in the price of a FLY.PAR share, representing -2.1341% change from the previous close of 65.60 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 FLY.PAR stock opened at 65.60 EUR, reached a high of 68.20 EUR, and a low of 62.40 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 64.20 EUR, while the closing price is 64.20 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 2109, indicating the level of market activity.



FONCIERE LYONNAISE during the last trading day has seen a high of 68.20 EUR and a low of 62.40 EUR.

What is the live share price of FONCIERE LYONNAISE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of FONCIERE LYONNAISE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of FONCIERE LYONNAISE is currently worth 64.20 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

