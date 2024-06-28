FERM.CAS.MUN.CANNE stock information

FERM.CAS.MUN.CANNE is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under FCMC.PAR.

What is the current performance of FCMC.PAR stock? As of 28-06-2024, the stock price stands at 1,400 EUR. The market has seen -10 EUR change in the price of a FCMC.PAR share, representing -0.7092% change from the previous close of 1,410 EUR.



On 28-06-2024 FCMC.PAR stock opened at 1,400 EUR, reached a high of 1,400 EUR, and a low of 1,400 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 1,400 EUR, while the closing price is 1,400 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 5, indicating the level of market activity.



FERM.CAS.MUN.CANNE during the last trading day has seen a high of 1,400 EUR and a low of 1,400 EUR.

What is the live share price of FERM.CAS.MUN.CANNE? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of FERM.CAS.MUN.CANNE, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of FERM.CAS.MUN.CANNE is currently worth 1,400 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

