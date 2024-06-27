FASTNED stock information

FASTNED is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under FAST.AMS.

What is the current performance of FAST.AMS stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 17.90 EUR. The market has seen -0.60 EUR change in the price of a FAST.AMS share, representing -3.2432% change from the previous close of 18.50 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 FAST.AMS stock opened at 18.50 EUR, reached a high of 18.50 EUR, and a low of 17.72 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 17.90 EUR, while the closing price is 17.90 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 19866, indicating the level of market activity.



FASTNED during the last trading day has seen a high of 18.50 EUR and a low of 17.72 EUR.

What is the live share price of FASTNED? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of FASTNED, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of FASTNED is currently worth 17.90 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

