EXPLOSIFS PROD.CHI stock information

EXPLOSIFS PROD.CHI is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under EXPL.PAR.

What is the current performance of EXPL.PAR stock? As of 27-06-2024, the stock price stands at 129 EUR. The market has seen -1 EUR change in the price of a EXPL.PAR share, representing -0.7692% change from the previous close of 130 EUR.



On 27-06-2024 EXPL.PAR stock opened at 130 EUR, reached a high of 130 EUR, and a low of 128 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 129 EUR, while the closing price is 129 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 59, indicating the level of market activity.



EXPLOSIFS PROD.CHI during the last trading day has seen a high of 130 EUR and a low of 128 EUR.

What is the live share price of EXPLOSIFS PROD.CHI? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of EXPLOSIFS PROD.CHI, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of EXPLOSIFS PROD.CHI is currently worth 129 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

